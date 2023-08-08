Metro Atlanta Kroger cleans up rat infestation after state finds evidence of rodents

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than a day after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered a rat infestation inside the Kroger on South Atlanta Road in Smyrna, workers cleaned the loading dock area and patched up drain holes to keep out the rodents.

Customers were appalled.

“I don’t believe it; I don’t believe it. No hell no, I don’t believe it,” a Kroger shopper said.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s not surprising. This particular Kroger tends to be very lax,” Christine Craig, another Kroger shopper, said.

On Monday, the Georgia Department of Agriculture shared photographs taken at the store, which showed rodent droppings and urine spots in the storage area. The inspector also identified where rats had been gnawing on products, creating burrows.

“It does not surprise me that they have issues with rats because it always seems like it’s kind of a mess in there,” Craig said.

Then Tuesday afternoon, a state inspector took video showing the contaminated products from the store being dumped out of a Kroger trailer and into the landfill as ordered by the Department of Agriculture.

“Well, I’m glad somebody spoke up but I’ve never noticed anything in the store,” another Kroger shopper said.

A Kroger spokesperson said they are working with the state to eliminate the problem. That said, Atlanta News First did not see an inspection report posted within 15 feet of the entrance to the store as required by law. Atlanta News First asked corporate about it and has not received a response.

“I come in here for very specific things and I make sure I clean them off really well. But definitely not someplace I come unless I absolutely have to,” Craig said.

The State Department of Agriculture told Atlanta News First that every grocery store should have an inspection posted for people to see near the front door. If you don’t see it or notice a problem at the store, you can contact the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

