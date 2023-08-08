Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man accused of involuntary manslaughter after man’s death in Barnwell

Cody Allen Davis
Cody Allen Davis(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been accused of involuntary manslaughter after a man died on July 25.

According to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Allen Davis was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and distribution of Fentanyl.

MORE | Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run at Milledge Road, Gardner Street

Davis is currently booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

No other information has been released on the case at this time. We have requested more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
New development promises big returns in Aiken.
Here are the details on new shops, dining coming to Aiken
Crime scene tape
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run at Milledge Road, Gardner Street

Latest News

New trash service takes over McCann Waste customers
Manuel Enrique Soler-Escobar
Man allegedly assaults woman, kidnaps child in Barnwell County
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Commissioners to consider donations to Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff announces he’ll seek re-election