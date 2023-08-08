Man accused of involuntary manslaughter after man’s death in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been accused of involuntary manslaughter after a man died on July 25.

According to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Allen Davis was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and distribution of Fentanyl.

Davis is currently booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

No other information has been released on the case at this time. We have requested more information.

