Man allegedly assaults woman, kidnaps child in Barnwell County

Manuel Enrique Soler-Escobar
Manuel Enrique Soler-Escobar(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man has been transported to the Barnwell County Detention Center after allegedly assaulting a woman and kidnapping her child, according to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Manuel Enrique Soler-Escobar sexually and physically assaulted the victim.

Soler-Escobar is facing charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and grand larceny, according to officials.

On July 8, the Hampton Emergency Room told deputies a woman who said she was assaulted within Barnwell County.

Officials say Soler-Escobar, accompanied by Alondra Ramos Castillo, fled South Carolina with the victim’s child en route to Texas.

Soler-Escobar and Castillo were located in Alabama by Alabama Highway Patrol. According to the agency, the child was safely returned to the mother.

Castillo remains in Alabama awaiting extradition on her warrants, according to officials.

