Homeowner, pets safe after house fire on Nuite Drive
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple pets were saved by Augusta firefighters after a house fire broke out on Nuite Drive.
According to the Augusta Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire that started in the closet of the home around 6:30 p.m.
The residents of the home were able to escape without harm, according to officials.
The homeowner said the smoke alarm went off, alerting dispatch of the house fire.
A snake and two dogs also made it out safely, according to firefighters.
Fort Gordon Fire Department assisted the Augusta Fire Department in putting out the fire.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.