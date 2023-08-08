Homeowner, pets safe after house fire on Nuite Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple pets were saved by Augusta firefighters after a house fire broke out on Nuite Drive.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire that started in the closet of the home around 6:30 p.m.

The residents of the home were able to escape without harm, according to officials.

The homeowner said the smoke alarm went off, alerting dispatch of the house fire.

A snake and two dogs also made it out safely, according to firefighters.

Snake at house fire (wrdw)

Fort Gordon Fire Department assisted the Augusta Fire Department in putting out the fire.

