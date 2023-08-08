Gap in government funding creates nutrient deficit for Georgia children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia researchers say some of Georgia’s most vulnerable children miss out on thousands of dollars in nutrients every year.

UGA associate professor Travis Smith pointed to a flaw in WIC, the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children.“There’s this gap for kids where they lose WIC and they lose access to healthy foods,” said Smith.

WIC allocates government funds for food up to one month after a child turns five. For most kids, the deadline coincides with kindergarten enrollment and the child gains seamless access to the school nutrition program. But a five-year-old with a weeks- or months-long gap before starting public school risks a decline in the quality of diet.

“It’s hard to get kids to eat healthily,” said Smith. “It takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of work.”

In a new study, Smith found kids who lose access to WIC and cannot access the school nutrition program average a 20 percent decline in the quality of their diet.

“Whole grain bread is more expensive than refined grains. Canned vegetables with syrup are cheaper than fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Smith. “All these things add up.”

Piedmont Healthcare pediatrician Dr. Samira Brown said nutrition is vital for a child’s growth and development.

“Nutrition is disease prevention in pediatrics,” said Brown. “It’s the nutritional deficit that makes all the difference.”

A child’s diet can impact their behavior, memory, and sleep, and ultimately play a large role in larger health concerns.

“This is our opportunity to prevent cancer, obesity, cavities, and heart disease,” said Brown. “Now is definitely the time.”

Georgia has the fifth-largest WIC program in the country. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2020, 186,300 people utilize the program.

Both Brown and Smith said a key concern for these children is disrupting any healthy habits they may have developed while utilizing WIC.

UGA researchers ran a simulation looking at the cost to keep children on WIC until entering kindergarten regardless of their birthday. They found just a 2% increase in cost for the government program.

“When you think about all of government spending, this is just a drop in the bucket,” said Smith.

Georgia lawmakers have proposed a rule change to WIC for a longer period, and are evaluating public comment, current programming, and expert insight on nutrition.

Smith feels confident a rule change will eventually happen – it’s just a question of when.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.