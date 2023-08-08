Evans High football aims to gain from grueling schedule

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Evans High School football team made the playoffs in 2022, but their season didn’t end the way they would’ve hoped with a loss in the first round.

The Knights play in one of the most competitive regions in the state and this season they’re going to be relying on the multiple key starters returning, especially in the trenches.

The Knights’ physical approach up front with their offensive line in their running game and with their linebackers could help them set the tone on Friday nights.

In addition to their grueling region schedule, the Knights are also playing a tough non-region schedule with three of those games against teams that made the playoffs last year.

“We’ve got a tough non-region, probably one of the toughest around. Strom Thurmond, Burke County, North Augusta, scrimmaging Thomson, and we’ve got to win a couple of games around our area, and then we’ve got to win a couple on the road toward the Effingham’s and Glynn Academy. So, if we can do that, we’ll be fine. If not, then it is what it is. You’ve gotta win,” said Barrett Davis, head coach. “This group, they don’t say a lot, and they give us everything they’ve got every day. We don’t have huge superstars like a lot of the Atlanta teams might have. We’ve just good kids who try hard and that’s all you can ask.”

One of those non-region games is on the road against North Augusta.

The game between the Knights and the Yellow Jackets will kick off the new season on August 18.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.