Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Few storms early today - mainly south of I-20. Forecast stays seasonably hot and humid this week. Higher storms chances Thursday - Friday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday will be seasonably warm with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west between 10-15 mph. There is the chance for a few storms in the afternoon and early evening - mainly south of I-20. There is a continue severe risk for the Southern CSRA Tuesday. Main concern with storms tomorrow is damaging winds.

Seasonable heat and humidity expected Wednesday with mostly dry conditions during the day. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s with heat indices up to over 100°. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Higher storm chances are expected Thursday into Friday as our next front gets close to the region. Highs will stay hot in the mid-90s. Storm chances will mainly be for the afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out. Keep it here for updates during the week.

