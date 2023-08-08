Crews continue to recover power outages throughout the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last night’s powerful storms continue to cause power outages to hundreds of residents throughout the CSRA.

As of 6:30 a.m. 97 Georgia Power customers in Martinez are still affecting with a total of three outages, with an unknown estimated restoration time.

However, 10 hours ago, over 1,900 customers in Columbia County were experiencing power outages.

Jefferson Energy Cooperative shows only 3 customers currently out of power in McDuffie, Jefferson, and Warren counties as of 6:30 a.m.

We went live Tuesday morning to West Martintown Road to see just how much damage the storms caused in North Augusta.

Several viewers sent pictures and videos of the storms forming right above their homes. Some also sent us images of them checking out the warm orange sunset.

Monday’s storm seems to have left behind wet roads, several trees and branches down, and thousands without power.

Crews were there last night to clear the entrance to a neighborhood there, after tree limbs knocked down some power-lines.

Crews worked late into the night in some areas to get power back up and running.

The majority of homes in this area weren’t affected by outages for long.

One neighbor told us her power kicked back on at 8:30 p.m. last night despite her power company saying it could last until 4:30 a.m. this morning.

Aiken Electric outage map confirms 2 customers are out of power as of 4:59 a.m. with an unknown end time.

As of 6:30 a.m. Dominion Energy looks to have most of the power back online to their providers, showing 7 customers currently out of power.

