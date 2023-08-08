Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Coroner responds after man found bleeding at Gardner, Milledge

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: Here’s who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Corner’s Office was on the way to Augusta University Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

As of 9:09 a.m., the coroner was on the way to the hospital after a man was found badly bleeding and unconscious at Gardner Street at Milledge Road.

Witnesses thought the man was either beaten up badly or a hit-and-run victim.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again
New development promises big returns in Aiken.
Here are the details on new shops, dining coming to Aiken
Staying hot and humid with chance for a few storms Tuesday - highest rain chances south of I-20.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Aiken High School
Knife may have been used during Aiken High brawl, district says

Latest News

8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for August 8
CSRA storm damage Monday Aug. 7
Crews continue to restore power after outages throughout CSRA