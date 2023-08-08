Coroner responds after man found bleeding at Gardner, Milledge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Corner’s Office was on the way to Augusta University Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

As of 9:09 a.m., the coroner was on the way to the hospital after a man was found badly bleeding and unconscious at Gardner Street at Milledge Road.

Witnesses thought the man was either beaten up badly or a hit-and-run victim.

