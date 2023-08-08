Gas-tronomy: Stylish convenience stores gain cult followings in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In this era of luxe convenience stores serving restaurant-quality food cooked on-premises, people have strong feelings about where they fuel up their car – and themselves.

The CSRA doesn’t have Buc-cee’s or Wawa yet, but Savannah-based Parker’s Kitchen is making inroads, even if not everyone likes it.

The company is planning about 10 stores in the Augusta area. Augusta has been fairly receptive, with the company moving ahead on a store at Windsor Spring and Tobacco Road and winning planners’ backing for locations on Wheeler Road and Barton Chapel Road.

The company’s plans for a couple of stores in Columbia County weren’t met with such warm reception . Some Aiken neighbors got one rejected at Whiskey Road and Stratford Drive .

Among the concerns, neighbors cited concerns about criminals – perhaps hungry ones craving fried catfish, chicken tenders and made-from-scratch mac ‘n’ cheese

But what about the big daddy of them all, Buc-cee’s?

The giant convenience store – known for more than 100 gas pumps per location as well as Beaver Nuggets and brisket – doesn’t have any stores within hundreds of miles of the CSRA.

But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have fans here.

In fact, Buc-cee’s was the overwhelming winner of a Facebook smackdown where we asked people’s preference between Buc-cee’s Parker’s, Wawa and QuikTrip .

“Buc-ees isn’t even on the same level as the others,” Clint Ohlinger said.

In terms of square footage, that’s certainly true, with Buc-cee’s clearly more closely targeting long-distance travelers and, for some, serving as a destination in itself.

Matt Forshee had this to say:

“Buc-ee’s is like if Walmart and the Dollar General had a baby, but then gave it up for adoption to a Target from Texas. Target raised it, but it’s still genetically connected to the other two.”

For Taylor Meyers, it was a toss-up between Buc-cee’s and QuikTrip because of the clean restrooms.

“I do believe these are all top gas stations, though,” Meyers conceded of the competition.

Although Brandon Phipps picked Buc-cee’s as his favorite, he added: “I can’t wait till the Parker’s come to Augusta.”

Jennifer Llamas had similar thoughts.

“Buc-ees, but I do have to say the catfish at Parker’s is really really good,” she said.

Alex Cochrane wishes there was a local Buc-cee’s.

“If Columbia County would build one, I’d say Buc-ees or QT are my top two,” he said.

In fact, there are some local QuickTrips in Aiken County.

QuickTrip had a small but dedicated group of other fans in our poll, including Jolene Kandian, A.K. Bryant, Cindi Autry and James Caeasar Wilburn.

Aaron Buck summed up his love of QuikTrip like this: “Everything is where it’s supposed to be, courteous staff, attentive, and the best part ... not being charged outrageous amounts of money for a stupid mascot.”

What we didn’t expect in our informal poll was the affection we found for Wawa.

Although you’ll find them along the East Coast in places like Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida, there aren’t any around here. Still, the chain has a big local following, based on our informal poll.

“Wawa!!!! It’s a cult!’ said Terri Valenti.

Michelle Sullivan felt the same way, saying: “Wawa! Buc-ees is fun. That’s it. The food is mediocre, at best. My brother smokes our brisket and pulled pork, so that’s probably my issue… I compare. Just ain’t it for me.”

Also unexpected (because it wasn’t on our ballot) were a couple of votes for Sheetz, a chain with stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. They look pretty enticing – like a cross between a gas station, fast-food restaurant and trendy gastropub with hardwood floors, beamed ceiling, and brick and shiplap walls. There are even umbrella tables outside.

Also not on our ballot but sure to have plenty of local fans was the write-in from Paul Salley:

“Salley Mini Mart.”

