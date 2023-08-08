Commissioners to consider donations to Burke County Sheriff’s Office

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County commissioners will decide Tuesday night how to handle the news that Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has secured $22,000 to cover employee promotions that were put in place a few weeks ago.

Private citizens donated the money to cover the pay raises . A few weeks ago, Williams developed a restructuring plan that included the retirement of some employees and consolidation of positions, while promoting other employees who gained responsibilities.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Will Rioux is covering the meeting of Burke County commissioners, so watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Then commissioners told him his agency would run out of money in August, before the end of the fiscal year.

Williams then secured the private donations to cover the pay raises and announced his agency would be receiving several federal grants .

Williams asked that acceptance of the donated funds be placed on Tuesday’s agenda of the commissioners’ meeting.

Ahead of the 6 p.m. meeting, Williams wrote a letter to officials outlining his agency’s financial problems and defending how he’s spent his budget.

Here’s the letter he sent commissioners ahead of the meeting:

