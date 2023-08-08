Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Commissioners to consider donations to Burke County Sheriff’s Office

By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County commissioners will decide Tuesday night how to handle the news that Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has secured $22,000 to cover employee promotions that were put in place a few weeks ago.

MORE | Burke County sheriff announces he’ll seek re-election

Private citizens donated the money to cover the pay raises. A few weeks ago, Williams developed a restructuring plan that included the retirement of some employees and consolidation of positions, while promoting other employees who gained responsibilities.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Will Rioux is covering the meeting of Burke County commissioners, so watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Then commissioners told him his agency would run out of money in August, before the end of the fiscal year.

Williams then secured the private donations to cover the pay raises and announced his agency would be receiving several federal grants.

Williams asked that acceptance of the donated funds be placed on Tuesday’s agenda of the commissioners’ meeting.

Ahead of the 6 p.m. meeting, Williams wrote a letter to officials outlining his agency’s financial problems and defending how he’s spent his budget.

Here’s the letter he sent commissioners ahead of the meeting:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again
New development promises big returns in Aiken.
Here are the details on new shops, dining coming to Aiken
Aiken High School
Knife may have been used during Aiken High brawl, district says
Lightning strike in Edgefield County
Storm causes fallen trees, power outages across CSRA

Latest News

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff announces he’ll seek re-election
This was among the wreckage after a plane crashed near the Sandersville airport on Aug. 1, 2023.
Passenger from Ohio dies after Sandersville plane crash
A bloody and unconscious pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Augusta hit-and-run claims pedestrian's life
Anker and other manufacturers offer sleek desktop power strips to add plugs and charging ports...
What the Tech: Accessories to add to your laptop for college