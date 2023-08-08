Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County deputies search for missing 8-year-old

Kaitlin Sanders, 8
(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 8-year-old.

Kaitlin Sanders was last seen in the area of Long Needle Circle and Southern Pines Drive.

She was possibly wearing blue and black shorts, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information on Sanders, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800.

