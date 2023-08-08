Columbia County deputies search for missing 8-year-old

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 8-year-old.

Kaitlin Sanders was last seen in the area of Long Needle Circle and Southern Pines Drive.

She was possibly wearing blue and black shorts, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information on Sanders, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.