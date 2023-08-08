Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Commission members meet to discuss several items

Augusta Commission
Augusta Commission(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission has a lot of ground to cover Tuesday in a meeting, discussing a variety of issues.

Among them:

  • Renovatio Solutions will present their case on a new biomass facility in south Augusta that they say is environmentally friendly, despite community outcry and the Savannah Riverkeeper stepping in. Environmental Justice Ordinance is also being brought up for consideration, and churchgoers have expressed they’ll be in attendance.
  • Leaders will discuss consolidating grass-cutting efforts, as well as a discussion for an arborist after Augustans complained about important trees coming down. Grass-cutting efforts are the issue city leaders get the most complaints about.
  • Downtown Development Authority will have a presentation on business and residential growth, blight clean-up efforts, microenterprise business center, and more.
  • Commissioner Stacy Pulliam is continuing the conversation on addressing flooding issues in South Augusta.

City Government Reporter Craig Allison will be at the meeting. Check WRDW.com and News 12 at 6 p.m. for updates.

