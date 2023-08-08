8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An eight-vehicle pile-up accident has caused no injuries, but caused a complete traffic block on I-20 Westbound, according to officials.

North Augusta dispatch confirms that South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to clear the accident on I-20 Westbound near Exit 1 as of 8:25 a.m.

Dispatch says there are no injuries at this time and to avoid the area if possible.

South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the traffic delays.

8 car pile-up on I-20 Westbound (Contributed)

Traffic seems to be back up from Martintown Road to Edgefield Road.

8 car pile-up I-20 (WRDW/WAGT)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.