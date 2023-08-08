8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An eight-vehicle pile-up accident has caused no injuries, but caused a complete traffic block on I-20 Westbound, according to officials.
North Augusta dispatch confirms that South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to clear the accident on I-20 Westbound near Exit 1 as of 8:25 a.m.
Dispatch says there are no injuries at this time and to avoid the area if possible.
South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the traffic delays.
Traffic seems to be back up from Martintown Road to Edgefield Road.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.