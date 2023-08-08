Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries

8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An eight-vehicle pile-up accident has caused no injuries, but caused a complete traffic block on I-20 Westbound, according to officials.

North Augusta dispatch confirms that South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to clear the accident on I-20 Westbound near Exit 1 as of 8:25 a.m.

Dispatch says there are no injuries at this time and to avoid the area if possible.

South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the traffic delays.

8 car pile-up on I-20 Westbound
8 car pile-up on I-20 Westbound(Contributed)

Traffic seems to be back up from Martintown Road to Edgefield Road.

8 car pile-up I-20
8 car pile-up I-20(WRDW/WAGT)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again
New development promises big returns in Aiken.
Here are the details on new shops, dining coming to Aiken
Staying hot and humid with chance for a few storms Tuesday - highest rain chances south of I-20.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Aiken High School
Knife may have been used during Aiken High brawl, district says

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Coroner responds after man found bleeding at Gardner, Milledge
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for August 8
CSRA storm damage Monday Aug. 7
Crews continue to restore power after outages throughout CSRA