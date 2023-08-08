20-year-old arrested, accused of armed robbery TPS gas station

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a TPS gas station on Monday, according to authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on Monday around 2:15 a.m., deputies responded to the TPS located at 5142 Washington Road to the incident.

Deputies say the victim states that the suspect, later identified as Javion Thomas, 20 entered the station and ran around the counter to hold a knife to his back.

Thomas then asked the victim for the money in the safe and to give him the keys to his vehicle, officials say.

After the victim responded that it wasn’t his vehicle, Thomas proceeded to open the register and place $300 into a white bag, according to authorities.

The victim tells officials that Thomas then left and fled eastbound on Washington Road.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a tracking team located Thomas laying down by a vehicle.

Thomas was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

