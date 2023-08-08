Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

20-year-old arrested, accused of armed robbery TPS gas station

Javion Thomas
Javion Thomas(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a TPS gas station on Monday, according to authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on Monday around 2:15 a.m., deputies responded to the TPS located at 5142 Washington Road to the incident.

Deputies say the victim states that the suspect, later identified as Javion Thomas, 20 entered the station and ran around the counter to hold a knife to his back.

Thomas then asked the victim for the money in the safe and to give him the keys to his vehicle, officials say.

After the victim responded that it wasn’t his vehicle, Thomas proceeded to open the register and place $300 into a white bag, according to authorities.

The victim tells officials that Thomas then left and fled eastbound on Washington Road.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a tracking team located Thomas laying down by a vehicle.

Thomas was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again
New development promises big returns in Aiken.
Here are the details on new shops, dining coming to Aiken
Staying hot and humid with chance for a few storms Tuesday - highest rain chances south of I-20.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Aiken High School
Knife may have been used during Aiken High brawl, district says

Latest News

Check out who is hiring this summer in the CSRA
Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
Crime scene tape
Coroner responds after man found bleeding at Gardner, Milledge
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for August 8