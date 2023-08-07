Submit Photos/Videos
Students head back to school today in Richmond County, others

By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Later this morning, the rest of Richmond County will be heading back to school, along with a couple South Carolina counties.

Leaders from the district let their elementary kids start last Thursday.

Students who are enrolled in E-school, magnet, middle, and high school are starting today.

MORE | ‘It definitely helps’: CSRA back-to-school drives appreciated

We went live at Langford Middle off of Walton Way.

Over the weekend about 700 families benefitted from the “Fit4School” drive at the James Brown Arena, and we were there.

This is an annual event put on by the Hawk Law Group and Allison South Marketing Group.

They offered free school supplies and free haircuts to families starting a new school year.

This comes at a time when back-to-school season costs more.

The national retail federation says families are spending almost 30 dollars more than last year.

MORE | Incentives fight teacher, driver shortages in Columbia County

We talked to one parent at the drive who is grateful.

Kimberly Engstron, says, “Just being able to not feel that burden of like seeing the number at the end of the receipt after like getting all the school supplies like that’s just a relief knowing that there are organizations that are trying to help families.”

Other schools start today in South Carolina.

All students from Orangeburg and Barnwell counties are going back this morning.

Then Screven County elementary, middle, and high students will start next Monday.

To learn when the rest of the students return to school, check out the article on our page.

