Some districts cancel after-school events ahead of storms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With potential severe storms expected Monday evening, some school districts in the CSRA canceled afternoon and evening activities.

Aiken County Public Schools said all after-school activities would conclude by 6 p.m.

The Columbia County School District said there were no cancellations.

The Edgefield County School District canceled after-school and athletics activities including a varsity football scrimmage between Strom Thurmond High and Gilbert High. Afternoon dismissal was taking place as scheduled.

The McCormick County School District canceled all after-school activities and athletic practices.