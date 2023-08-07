Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Some districts cancel after-school events ahead of storms

First Alert Meteorologists Miken Hannah-Harding and Emily Acton look at the weather situation.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With potential severe storms expected Monday evening, some school districts in the CSRA canceled afternoon and evening activities.

MORE | Latest forecast from News 12's First Alert team
  • Aiken County Public Schools said all after-school activities would conclude by 6 p.m.
  • The Columbia County School District said there were no cancellations.
  • The Edgefield County School District canceled after-school and athletics activities including a varsity football scrimmage between Strom Thurmond High and Gilbert High. Afternoon dismissal was taking place as scheduled.
  • The McCormick County School District canceled all after-school activities and athletic practices.
  • The Saluda County School District moved up student dismissal by 30 minutes with the goal of getting all buses will be off the road before 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Allen
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees string of fatal traffic accidents
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees 2 fatal crashes within 2 miles of each other
Madison Jayde Rosales
Burke County Sheriff’s Office locates 12-year-old runaway
Joseph Jordan
Richmond County locates missing man, returned to family

Latest News

Pedal Pub Outside Bar and Patio
Pedal pub business holds grand opening in downtown Augusta
Swamp Senior Social
Senior citizens introduced to nature at new Columbia County event
Vernon Collins
Columbia County coroner announces retirement after 30 years
The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure