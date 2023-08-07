Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Sharpton to meet with local supporters, visit Augusta museum

The Rev. Al Sharpton
The Rev. Al Sharpton
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Civil rights and faith leader the Rev. Al Sharpton will be visiting Augusta on Monday afternoon.

He’ll be at the Augusta Museum of History at 4 p.m. to tour the James Brown exhibit and meet with the members of the National Action Network of the CSRA and supporters.

MORE | Nonprofit looks to make homebuying more affordable

The National Action Network is a civil rights organization founded in 1991 by Sharpton. Its website says it “works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality.”

The James Brown exhibit is one of the museum’s signature displays, tracing the influence and legacy of the Godfather of Soul, who’s claimed by Augusta as a favorite son.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Allen
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
North Augusta man dies in motorcycle accident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees 2 fatal crashes within 2 miles of each other
Madison Jayde Rosales
Burke County Sheriff’s Office locates 12-year-old runaway
Joseph Jordan
Richmond County locates missing man, returned to family

Latest News

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Road closed due to water main break in Columbia County
Richmond County elementary students started last week, and the rest of the district has now...
Safety gets spotlight as Richmond County classes resume
CSRA back-to-school events for upcoming academic year
Richmond County school bus
Richmond County schools boost safety as students return