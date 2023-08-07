Sharpton to meet with local supporters, visit Augusta museum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Civil rights and faith leader the Rev. Al Sharpton will be visiting Augusta on Monday afternoon.

He’ll be at the Augusta Museum of History at 4 p.m. to tour the James Brown exhibit and meet with the members of the National Action Network of the CSRA and supporters.

The National Action Network is a civil rights organization founded in 1991 by Sharpton. Its website says it “works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality.”

The James Brown exhibit is one of the museum’s signature displays, tracing the influence and legacy of the Godfather of Soul, who’s claimed by Augusta as a favorite son.

