Senior citizens introduced to nature at new Columbia County event

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was the first ever “Swamp Senior Social” at Reed Creek Park in Columbia County.

It gives senior citizens a chance to get out and see nature, make friends, enjoy coffee, and more.

Wayne Jeffries isn’t a regular at Reed Creek Park.

“I didn’t even know the park existed,” he said.

A few weeks ago, he found out about it and learned the park would be hosting a “Swamp Senior Social.”

The free event features guided nature walks followed by a coffee social. It’s targeted at individuals 55 years old and older.

Jeffries decided this would be perfect for his group, the “Gold Timers.”

“This is an ideal thing for our group. It’s a leisurely activity, they don’t have to do a lot of strenuous walking,” said Jeffries.

At Reed Creek Park, you could rock in a chair or take a short stroll down the boardwalk.

Park Coordinator Kathryn Degelman says they have guided nature walks for kids all the time, but they’ve never had one for this age group.

“They often come independently, so we’re trying to create a network for like-minded individuals to meet and interact with one another,” she said.

She hopes events like this will help introduce more people to the park.

“We love to get people out here so they can be educated on what might be around them,” said Degelman. “We are an opportunity for the community to come and learn about the unique ecology and species that habit the CSRA.”

Jeffries said: “It’s a good education. Just a good time for fellowship and fun for us.”

The park plans to have senior socials either once a month or every other month.

They’ll post when the next one is on Facebook.

