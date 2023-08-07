Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Senior citizens introduced to nature at new Columbia County event

Swamp Senior Social
Swamp Senior Social(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was the first ever “Swamp Senior Social” at Reed Creek Park in Columbia County.

It gives senior citizens a chance to get out and see nature, make friends, enjoy coffee, and more.

Wayne Jeffries isn’t a regular at Reed Creek Park.

“I didn’t even know the park existed,” he said.

A few weeks ago, he found out about it and learned the park would be hosting a “Swamp Senior Social.”

MORE | As classes begin, Orangeburg Co. schools celebrate wellness grants

The free event features guided nature walks followed by a coffee social. It’s targeted at individuals 55 years old and older.

Jeffries decided this would be perfect for his group, the “Gold Timers.”

“This is an ideal thing for our group. It’s a leisurely activity, they don’t have to do a lot of strenuous walking,” said Jeffries.

At Reed Creek Park, you could rock in a chair or take a short stroll down the boardwalk.

Park Coordinator Kathryn Degelman says they have guided nature walks for kids all the time, but they’ve never had one for this age group.

MORE | Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure

“They often come independently, so we’re trying to create a network for like-minded individuals to meet and interact with one another,” she said.

She hopes events like this will help introduce more people to the park.

“We love to get people out here so they can be educated on what might be around them,” said Degelman. “We are an opportunity for the community to come and learn about the unique ecology and species that habit the CSRA.”

Jeffries said: “It’s a good education. Just a good time for fellowship and fun for us.”

The park plans to have senior socials either once a month or every other month.

They’ll post when the next one is on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Allen
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees string of fatal traffic accidents
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees 2 fatal crashes within 2 miles of each other
Madison Jayde Rosales
Burke County Sheriff’s Office locates 12-year-old runaway
Joseph Jordan
Richmond County locates missing man, returned to family

Latest News

Pedal Pub Outside Bar and Patio
Pedal pub business holds grand opening in downtown Augusta
Storms
Some districts cancel after-school events ahead of storms
Vernon Collins
Columbia County coroner announces retirement after 30 years
The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure