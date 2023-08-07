Road closed due to water main break in Columbia County
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews had to close a road Monday to make repairs to a water main.
The roadway was closed to thru traffic at Sylvan Lake Drive and Stirling Bridge Road, officials said.
Water will be off in this area for emergency repairs on a broken water main.
Crews are on site assessing the damage and will be repairing the water main.
There were reports of a sidewalk collapse in the area of the water main break.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.