Road closed due to water main break in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews had to close a road Monday to make repairs to a water main.

The roadway was closed to thru traffic at Sylvan Lake Drive and Stirling Bridge Road, officials said.

Water will be off in this area for emergency repairs on a broken water main.

Crews are on site assessing the damage and will be repairing the water main.

There were reports of a sidewalk collapse in the area of the water main break.

