Richmond County schools boost safety as students return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The rest of Richmond County students headed back to school Monday.

Richmond County elementary students started last week, and the rest of the district has now started, including middle and high schoolers.

There are a few improvements that district administrators hope will make the school a safer and better learning environment.

A safety grant from the governor allows for the purchase of new cameras throughout the district.

The district also has implemented a system with an emergency button in each classroom that allows teachers to notify the main office and even alert 911 dispatchers.

The superintendent says educators look forward to also having more resource officers at the school. There will also be a weekly meeting regarding safety.

“We’re going to have a weekly safety meeting in which we meet to really discuss the upcoming events,” Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said. “And we think that safety meeting along with getting all of our SROs and even asking the sheriff’s department and marshals department to support us, we believe all of those entities will really help improve safety.”

Many kids are well-equipped for the new school year, thanks to a variety of school supply giveaways and the tax-free weekend that just ended in South Carolina .

This comes at a time when back-to-school season costs more. The National Retail Federation says families are spending almost $30 more than last year.

Other districts started the school year Monday in South Carolina.

All students from Orangeburg and Barnwell counties went back.

Then Screven County will start next Monday.

