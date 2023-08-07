Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers | Clerk of Court in Murdaugh Trial

By Richard Rogers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The trial in a small South Carolina town captured the nation.

The trial of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of killing his wife and son to cover his financial crimes.

As clerk of court, Becky Hill had a front row seat- every day. She also just released a book, ‘Behind the Doors of Justice.’

Hill talks one on one with Richard Rogers about her experience during the trial.

