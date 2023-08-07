Miracle Monday: Camp Rainbow makes difference for kids, volunteers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Henry Scheer is co-owner of Tbonz Steakhouse. Tbonz has volunteered at Camp Rainbow for more than 30 years.

He’s getting ready to move, so organizers with the camp felt it was best to recognize him in a very unexpected, but special way.

“We appreciate you and I’m sorry that I got you in the middle of a pickleball game, but we love you and we are so excited that you have done everything that you have done for Camp Rainbow,” said Kym Allen, the director of Camp Rainbow.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Camp Rainbow is a weeklong camp for kids with cancer. Scheer says the reason he started volunteering is because of Mark Cummings and his brother Jerry Scheer. It’s now a tradition they have all kept going. one day during the week they host a teen night for the older kids in the camp to come and eat at Tbonz.

“Some of the kids you see, you want what they have got,” Henry Scheer said. “They’re going through all of this, and they are just so calm. Through all the chemo and adversity and the closer you get, maybe some of that will rub off on me.”

Anastasia Fulghum was diagnosed with leukemia last year and is now receiving chemo treatment. She says having people around like Henry Scheer means something.

“There are good people still here, and even in bad times, there’s still good positive things that happen and good people to bring you up even when you’re down,” said Anastasia, a patient at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

For counselor Amanda Lord, Camp Rainbow is like home. She started back in 2001 when her brother was coming.

Lord says she enjoys volunteering alongside Henry Scheer and there are so many positives that come out of what they do.

“It really gives life more meaning watching these kids enjoying themselves and just be able to be normal for that brief moment in time,” Lord said. “They get to do things that other children may not realize they can’t do.”

Henry Scheer says the memories he has made are priceless and the mark the kids leave is forever.

“One of the boys that ended up passing away, he just gave me that zest for life,” he said. “That every day is an important day.”

Henry says he still plans to come back to Camp Rainbow every summer to volunteer. This is one of many camps CHOG hosts during the summer. Doctors and nurses are on site to make sure kids are safe while they enjoy themselves.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.