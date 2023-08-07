Local businesses impacted by tax-free weekend

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - From boutiques to big chain stores, CSRA residents spent their weekend spending their money at a small price.

Tax-free weekend is often used to get back to school supplies, but some shoppers have other reasons for being out. It’s often a benefit for both the shopper and local businesses too.

“I’ve definitely noticed more people have been in today, more so than usual for Sunday,” Anika Yagnik and Madison Corley with The Swank Company said.

Some shoppers didn’t realize they didn’t have to pay tax in South Carolina over the weekend.

“I had no earthly idea,” Diamond Butler said. “Didn’t know they still did that.”

“I found it out this weekend, on Friday doing some shopping,” Madeline Sams said. “I was like why is everyone out and they said it’s tax free weekend.”

It was a bag full of surprise for some shoppers.

“It saved me at least $50, maybe,” Butler said.

Butler was not the only one who saved.

“I guess you do kind of associate it with school even though I’ve graduated from college and not going back you just think of it as a refresh for fall so that is what we’re taking advantage of,” Sams said.

The advantage is right in her backyard with local businesses participating in the tax-free weekend.

“I think people are using this weekend as an opportunity to come in and just do some last minute shopping, things like that,” Yagnik said.

In return, shoppers are helping their local businesses.

“It definitely helps because one it gives people who work Monday through Friday like the opportunity to come in at their leisure and shop around,” Yagnik said.

