Here are the details on new shops, dining coming to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken was once a hot spot for shoppers traveling from outlying counties. It still is – just mostly for basic necessities.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the city draws shoppers from a 20-mile radius, especially from Barnwell and Lexington counties.

With a new development at the Aiken Mall, Bedenbaugh hopes the city will return to its former glory, becoming a one-stop place to all those who travel there.

He said the development promises more benefits than just the shopping traffic.

“We are getting reimbursed over 25 years through the multi-county business park agreement that the county and the city and the developer entered into in 2017,” he said. “And over time, that money will be refunded or rebated back to the city of our investment of a million dollars.”

Chicken Salad Chick and Tropical Smoothie Cafe are the first tenants to sign on at the development.

Southeastern Development Co. is looking to fill a very specific gap when it comes to who’s moving in.

“We’re looking for retail shops and restaurants that are currently not in Aiken, is primarily what we’re looking for,” said Jason Long, Southeastern Development vice president.

Long says both businesses will have a drive-thru, and they’ll each share the space with another tenant.

“We also have a couple of other restaurants that we’re negotiating,” Long said, but nothing has been signed.

The developer has reached out to quite a few potential tenants.

“The next two buildings that we’ll start will be larger buildings,” Long said. “They’ll be kind of over by Belk on the public park that we’re developing. And then those buildings are roughly 10,000 to 12,000 square feet each. And they could probably house anywhere from probably three to four tenants to up to eight tenants. So it just depends on the sizes the different businesses need.”

The company plans to announce two more tenants in the next 60 days.

