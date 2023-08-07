Submit Photos/Videos
Ga., S.C. gas prices continue to rise over the past week

By Macy Neal
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After weeks of massive price increases, gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina continue to climb over the past week, according to AAA.

Georgia’s average gas price Monday is $3.66 per gallon, up 10 cents from a week ago. Today’s average is only three cents higher than the price a year ago.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Monday’s price is averaging $3.52, up only one cent from a week ago.

Monday’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.64 per gallon, up from $3.54 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties are averaging $3.53, up from $3.50 a week earlier.

The national average gas price also saw a seven-cent jump to the price of $3.83 per gallon, according to AAA.

This summer’s record temperatures are partly to blame for the rising gas prices, along with oil production cuts.

