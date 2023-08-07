Federal funds to bring better school meals in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soon, $30 million will be spread across the country to improve school meals in some of the nation’s smallest and most rural districts, including Edgefield County.

The money is coming through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative” – and the districts will be able to implement it starting with this new school year.

More than 260 school districts across 44 states and the District of Columbia are receiving up to $150,000 each through this initiative.

In South Carolina – four districts were selected from among 600-plus applicants nationwide – Spartanburg Four, Edgefield County, Lexington 3 and Lee County.

Federal data shows that about 30 million kids across the country eat a school meal every day – and for many of them, this is the healthiest and only hot meal they get daily.

This money will go toward improving meal nutrition and modernizing operations – for example, through kitchen renovations and new training programs – focused on smaller and rural districts.

Expanding access to healthy, free school meals is a priority for some lawmakers here at the State House.

Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy has filed a bill with bipartisan support – that would provide universal free school meals across South Carolina.

Shealy has vowed to push for its passage when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

