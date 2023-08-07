Submit Photos/Videos
As diabetes medicine shortages hit CSRA, here are some alternatives

By Taylor Martin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For months, multiple diabetes drugs like Ozempic have been in high demand with short supply.

Drugs like Ozempic are weekly injections to help people with type-2 diabetes keep their blood sugar under control, but these medications have a side effect: weight loss.

The side effect has played a part in the shortage.

“I have called everywhere- Walgreens, CVS, Publix. Nobody has it,” said a diabetic who wishes to stay anonymous.

Multiple pharmacies are all out of some of the most popular diabetes drugs.

Morgan Roberts, pharmacist, said: “You probably know them as Ozempic, Mounjaro, Victoza.”

It’s not just those drugs. It’s also weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Saxenda.

Roberts says are nearly identical to Ozempic and Victoza, causing providers to prescribe the diabetes drugs when the weight loss drugs are out.

In the midst of the shortage, is there hope?

“I wanna see it in the pharmacies,” said a diabetic who wishes to stay anonymous.

Roberts says drugs Trulicity and Victoza are not only available but can serve as alternatives to Ozempic and Mounjaro, making the wait a little better for some diabetics.

“If that’s not an option then lifestyle modifications during that time. Reducing the carb loading, also drinking more water, exercising more that can also aid in sort of maintaining their weight or either their blood sugar in the meantime,” she said.

Pharmacies say the availability of these drugs changes day to day and they’re checking their wholesalers’ inve

