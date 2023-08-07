Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

First Alert Issued Today/Tonight. Heat Advisory, Heat Index 105°+.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

First Alert
First Alert(WRDW)

Today will be hot and humid through at least mid-afternoon, then storms move in ahead of a cool front late afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA in its Slight Category (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms with central and northern portions of the area in the Enhanced Category (Level 3 of 5), so we have issued a First Alert for late this afternoon and evening for the possibility of damaging winds in excess of 60+ mph and quarter-sized or larger hail. Timing for storms to move through is likely to be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Drier conditions move in behind the front Tuesday with seasonably warm high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with only a very slight chance for a brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening.

Humidity stays high Wednesday through Friday, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees below average with afternoon highs in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday and morning lows in the lower to middle 70s. After a couple of mainly dry days Tuesday and Wednesday, late-day thunderstorm chances increase Thursday through the weekend with temperatures remaining near to slightly below average.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Allen
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
North Augusta man dies in motorcycle accident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees 2 fatal crashes within 2 miles of each other
Joseph Jordan is missing from Richmond County
Search for missing man in Richmond County
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT effective Monday afternoon and evening...
First Alert Issued for Monday | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Latest News

First Alert
FIRST ALERT TODAY, Strong to Severe Storms, Hot and Humid
Emily's 11pm Sunday Forecast
weather
First Alert Issued for Monday | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
weather
Emily's 6pm Sunday Forecast