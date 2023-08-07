Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA in the the Enhanced Category for severe storms (Level 3 of 5), so we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for late this afternoon and evening for the possibility of damaging winds in excess of 60+ mph and quarter-sized or larger hail. Timing for storms to move through is likely to be between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Stay weather aware!

First Alert Weather Day (wrdw)

Drier conditions move in behind the front Tuesday with seasonably warm high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with only a very slight chance for a brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. There is a continue severe risk for the Southern CSRA Tuesday - which is where the chance for rain is highest Tuesday. Main concern with storms tomorrow is damaging winds.

Seasonable heat and humidity expected Wednesday with a few isolated afternoon storms. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s with heat indices up to over 100°. Strong winds could be found in a few storms each day this week so stay weather aware for outdoor plans late in the day.

Higher storm chances are expected Thursday into Friday as our next front gets close to the region. Highs will stay hot in the mid-90s. Storm chances will mainly be for the afternoon and evening. Keep it here for updates during the week.

