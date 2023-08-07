Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County coroner announces retirement after 30 years

Vernon Collins
Vernon Collins(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins has announced his retirement.

On Monday, County Manager Scott Johnson received a letter from the coroner about his retirement after 30 years.

“We would like to thank Mr. Collins for his many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Columbia County. He has faithfully served and devoted his life to office of the Coroner with professionalism, integrity and respect. Columbia County appreciates his service and wishes him the best in his retirement,” said Johnson.

Probate Judge Alice Padgett will name a replacement to serve as the Interim Coroner for the remaining term,” according to state law.

The position will be on the ballot in the November 2024 General Election.

