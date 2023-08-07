As classes begin, Orangeburg Co. schools celebrate wellness grants

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the first day of school for students in the Orangeburg County School District and the district is celebrating grants from MUSC as part of its wellness campaign.

MUSC’s Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness offered grants to more than 20 schools in the district, according to an announcement made during last week’s district convocation. The School-Based Wellness Initiative allows K-12 schools to complete a checklist to earn points for money the schools can use to create a healthier school environment.

To qualify, schools must first create a wellness committee and a wellness plan for the school. Next, they have to pick from a list of specific initiatives they want to focus on. The checklist lists: nutrition, physical activity, social-emotional wellness, establishing a wellness culture, staff wellness, and sustainability as options. If the school can complete these health challenges, it is rewarded the following school year to continue what they started.

Elloree Elementary School was the grand-prize winner this year, receiving a check for $2,000 dollars.

“Elloree Elementary School came out on top with the grand prize. They did incredible work. They even had a session for all staff where they had yoga teachers come. They had staff wellness bloodwork there to make sure their staff are healthy,” Kerrie Hollifield, with MUSC’s Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness, said. “They had a chiropractor come out, and they had so many others. So, they did a fantastic job this year really building their wellness culture.”

Over 20 Orangeburg County schools were rewarded, totaling $22,500 dollars that the schools can use toward their health initiatives this year.

MUSC’s Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness says its continued mission will be to create a culture of wellness in local schools.

