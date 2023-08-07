Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Allen
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees string of fatal traffic accidents
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees 2 fatal crashes within 2 miles of each other
Madison Jayde Rosales
Burke County Sheriff’s Office locates 12-year-old runaway
Joseph Jordan
Richmond County locates missing man, returned to family

Latest News

Downtown Augusta
Business boom is still on a roll in downtown Augusta
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Richmond County school bus
Richmond County schools boost safety as students return
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
Acts announced for North Augusta Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee