Business stays on an upswing in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More entrepreneurs are putting down roots in downtown Augusta, and many more are on the way.

From the 13th Street bridge to just past Fifth Street, from Reynolds to Greene, more than 100 businesses have opened up in downtown Augusta in just the past three years.

That includes 18 so far this year, with about 18 more expected by the end of the year.

Among those new businesses is Pedal Pub.

“Not only have you seen the bikes rolling down Broad Street, but now we actually have a full venue for you to come in,” said Syderist Manuel, co-owner. “We have a full bar and food. Every night we have something going on, it’s something for everyone.”

Co-owner Charity Jones put it this way: “It’s a party every day here. Inside or outside, it don’t matter!”

The Downtown Development Authority says 53 businesses set up shop downtown in 2021, and 47 did last year.

That means the recent growth will total more than 118 new businesses opening up since the pandemic, and 136 by the end of this year.

The Downtown Development Authority plans to present statistics to Augusta leaders on Tuesday.

“We have had a lot of support and we thank everyone – a lot of customers and a lot of feedback,” said Robert Stokes, co-owner, of the newly opened Lenox on 10th.

“I love it. So, I’m glad everyone is coming out and enjoying it.”

