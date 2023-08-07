Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 12-year-old runaway

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening.

At 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office says 12-year-old Madison Jayde Rosales was last seen at her home near the 200 block of Blythe Road before running away.

They say Madison is 5′1″ and 90 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Madison is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

