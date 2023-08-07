Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Exchange has lost at least one more tenant – the Subway restaurant adjacent to Hobby Lobby.

The sign had been taken down as of Monday morning and a paper note on the door said the store was closed, but advised visitors to “have a nice day.” A peek inside the window showed the eatery was a shell of its former self.

Hobby Lobby looked as busy as ever, but a GameStop next to the Subway seemed lonely. A call to the GameStop on Monday went unanswered.

The Subway is the latest departure from the sprawling shopping center along Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway.

Just a few days ago, Genghis Grill shut down after 10 years in operation.

And that followed the exit of the O’Charley’s restaurant.

Also leaving the shopping center due to chainwide closures are Bed, Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and Christmas Tree Shops.

But not all recent news is bad for the shopping center.

Many other stores are still going strong there, including a remodeled Target.

And the center is getting BrandsMart USA electronics and appliance store. Plus Jim N’ Nicks BBQ is coming to the space formerly occupied by Macaroni Grill.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.