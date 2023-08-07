Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure

The Augusta Exchange shopping center has been dealing with a string of business closures lately.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Exchange has lost at least one more tenant – the Subway restaurant adjacent to Hobby Lobby.

The sign had been taken down as of Monday morning and a paper note on the door said the store was closed, but advised visitors to “have a nice day.” A peek inside the window showed the eatery was a shell of its former self.

MORE | Georgia suspected wig thieves arrested after spree

Hobby Lobby looked as busy as ever, but a GameStop next to the Subway seemed lonely. A call to the GameStop on Monday went unanswered.

The Subway is the latest departure from the sprawling shopping center along Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway.

Just a few days ago, Genghis Grill shut down after 10 years in operation.

And that followed the exit of the O’Charley’s restaurant.

Also leaving the shopping center due to chainwide closures are Bed, Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and Christmas Tree Shops.

MORE | Hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses flood S.C. home

But not all recent news is bad for the shopping center.

Many other stores are still going strong there, including a remodeled Target.

And the center is getting BrandsMart USA electronics and appliance store. Plus Jim N’ Nicks BBQ is coming to the space formerly occupied by Macaroni Grill.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Allen
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees string of fatal traffic accidents
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees 2 fatal crashes within 2 miles of each other
Madison Jayde Rosales
Burke County Sheriff’s Office locates 12-year-old runaway
Joseph Jordan
Richmond County locates missing man, returned to family

Latest News

Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins
Columbia County coroner announces retirement after 30 years
The Augusta Exchange shopping center has been dealing with a string of business closures lately.
Another eatery joins list of closures at Augusta Exchange
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Road closed due to water main break in Columbia County
The Rev. Al Sharpton
Sharpton to meet with local supporters, visit Augusta museum