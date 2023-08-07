Aiken actor reflects on friendship with Angus Cloud after his death

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since Angus Cloud from HBO’s hit show “Euphoria” suddenly passed away.

Cloud had local ties to the CSRA as he shared the big screen with actor and Aiken native Bo Mitchell.

It would become one of Cloud’s last films.

We with the local actor and his family about Cloud.

“He was extremely talented and also just he was a great person to be around,” said Bo.

That’s how Mitchell remembers Cloud, his co-star in the movie “The Line”.

“We’d all formed a really great bond,” said Bo. “Everybody who worked on it was so talented and dedicated.”

A talent Bo’s mom says was taken too soon.

“His career was really about to blow up. And to see him leave that in such a tragic way. Right at the beginning, it is just so heartbreaking,” said Robin Mitchell.

The past week has been difficult as Bo and his castmates have mourned Cloud’s loss.

“When I heard what happened to Angus, of course, our family was heartbroken. Not just for our son, but for Angus and his family,” said Robin. “It’s just been it’s been a sad time, you know, processing everything that happened.”

Bo said: “The next few days following were definitely pretty rough, just because, you know, we were kind of reminiscing about him, me and the group of actors from the movie.”

Bo says he knew Cloud was struggling with the loss of his father who died a week earlier.

“I reached out and kind of sent a message like, I’m sorry for your loss and everything, call me sometime if you want to catch up,” said Bo. “He just said, thanks. And I can tell already he’s working through this.”

But he never imagined that would be the last time he talked to his friend.

“I knew I’d see him at some point soon. So, I didn’t even think twice. I wasn’t worried about anything happening. Which is why I think this news was so shocking because it was just a huge surprise to a lot of people,” said Bo.

A huge surprise that serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health.

Robin said: “It’s something that we all have to really pay more attention to these days more than ever. We need to be there for them. We need to watch the signs; we need to learn the signs. We need to talk to our kids.”

It’s something she strives to do daily especially now that her son has lost a castmate whose talent will not soon be forgotten.

“He’s been in the TV and entertainment world since he was a very young child. So I’ve always had to make sure he’s okay, mentally, and physically. And there’s been some tough times I’m in right now is one losing a cast mate,” said Robin.

Bo said: “He was a great guy. We’re just really lost something that was special.”

Robin says some of the cast of the film got to visit Aiken.

As for the movie, there’s no word on an official release date but they hope to see it at the end of this year or the beginning of 2024.

