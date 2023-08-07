Acts announced for North Augusta Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Parks and Recreation announced the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is bringing big acts with it during the two days.

TobyMac will hit the stage on October 27, and Sister Hazel on October 28.

There will be food, vendors, music and a lot of fun for the whole family.

You can find more information, like signing up as a vendor, HERE.

