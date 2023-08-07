Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Acts announced for North Augusta Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Parks and Recreation announced the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is bringing big acts with it during the two days.

TobyMac will hit the stage on October 27, and Sister Hazel on October 28.

MORE | Senior citizens introduced to nature at new Columbia County event

There will be food, vendors, music and a lot of fun for the whole family.

You can find more information, like signing up as a vendor, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Allen
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees string of fatal traffic accidents
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees 2 fatal crashes within 2 miles of each other
Madison Jayde Rosales
Burke County Sheriff’s Office locates 12-year-old runaway
Joseph Jordan
Richmond County locates missing man, returned to family

Latest News

Downtown Augusta
Business boom is still on a roll in downtown Augusta
Richmond County school bus
Richmond County schools boost safety as students return
The Rev. Al Sharpton
Sharpton cancels Augusta visit due to weather
Swamp Senior Social
Senior citizens introduced to nature at new Columbia County event