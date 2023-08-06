Search for missing man in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Investigators say 74-year-old Joseph Jordan was last seen Friday wearing black jeans, a black striped shirt, a black du-rag and black shoes.

Jordan is described as 6′1, 210 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement says Jordan left in a white 2015 Cadillac CTS with Georgia tag TEW4184, which is pictured alongside Jordan.

The vehicle was last seen the following day, Saturday, on the FLOCK cameras on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway at Walton Way Extension around 9:51 a.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

