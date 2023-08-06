Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Officials: Woman, family pet killed after speeding car crashes into house

One person and a pet are dead after a car drove into a house in Vancouver on Thursday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. (SOURCE: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state said a woman and a family pet are dead after a speeding car drove into a house in Vancouver Thursday.

The Vancouver Fire Department responded to a call for a car that drove into a building with people inside after 6:45 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the location of the call, Vancouver Fire also said it dispatched its heavy rescue and technical rescue team to ensure the house would not collapse on emergency responders.

Officials said a woman and a family pet inside the house at the time of the crash died at the scene. Two other people who lived in the house have been displaced.

The Vancouver Fire Chaplain was also called to the scene.

KPTV reports the driver of the car was taken to a hospital to have their injuries evaluated and is expected to live.

Officials said an investigation suggested the driver was speeding when they hit a median curb and crashed through a fence into the house.

Charges are pending for the driver once they are released from the hospital, including DUI and vehicular homicide.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees 2 fatal crashes within 2 miles of each other
Brent Allen
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
Dr. Von Pouncey
Former Westside teacher sues over alleged pressure to pass students
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety
Man accused of biting officer after allegedly planning to meet minor
Aiken High School
Was a gun pulled during Aiken High brawl? Here’s what police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28,...
Conservative groups sue to block Biden plan canceling $39 billion in student loans
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn will host a dedication and plaque presentation ceremony for the renaming...
Congressman Clyburn to host name dedication ceremony in Orangeburg
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors