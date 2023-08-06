Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta man dies in motorcycle accident

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that killed a North Augusta man, Sunday around 2 a.m.

The coroner says 24-year-old Danielson Gomez was driving a 2012 Ducati 848 north on Old Edgefield Road near Knox Avenue when he lost control along a curve and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and North Augusta Public Safety are continuing to investigate the deadly crash.

Toxicology results are pending.

