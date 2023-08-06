First Alert Issued for Monday | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday will start off the same as Sunday with sunny, hot, and humid conditions through at least mid-afternoon, then storms move in ahead of a cool front late afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA in its Slight Category (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms Monday with northern portions of the area in the Enhanced Category (Level 3 of 5), so we have issued a First Alert for late Monday afternoon and evening for the possibility of damaging wind and quarter-sized or larger hail. We will be able to narrow down the timing once the storms have formed Monday, but it looks like the main threat will be between about 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday.

Drier conditions move in behind the front Tuesday with seasonably warm high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with only a very slight chance for a brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening.

Humidity stays high Wednesday through Friday, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees below average with afternoon highs in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday and morning lows in the lower to middle 70s. After a couple of mainly dry days Tuesday and Wednesday, late-day thunderstorm chances increase Thursday through the weekend with temperatures remaining near to slightly below average.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT effective Monday afternoon and evening for the possibility of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and

