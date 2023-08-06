Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

First Alert Issued for Monday | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

First Alert Issued for Severe Storm Threat Monday.
Monday will start off the same as Sunday with sunny, hot, and humid conditions through at least mid-afternoon, then storms move in ahead of a cool front late af
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday will start off the same as Sunday with sunny, hot, and humid conditions through at least mid-afternoon, then storms move in ahead of a cool front late afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA in its Slight Category (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms Monday with northern portions of the area in the Enhanced Category (Level 3 of 5), so we have issued a First Alert for late Monday afternoon and evening for the possibility of damaging wind and quarter-sized or larger hail. We will be able to narrow down the timing once the storms have formed Monday, but it looks like the main threat will be between about 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday.

Drier conditions move in behind the front Tuesday with seasonably warm high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with only a very slight chance for a brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening.

Humidity stays high Wednesday through Friday, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees below average with afternoon highs in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday and morning lows in the lower to middle 70s. After a couple of mainly dry days Tuesday and Wednesday, late-day thunderstorm chances increase Thursday through the weekend with temperatures remaining near to slightly below average.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT effective Monday afternoon and evening for the possibility of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees 2 fatal crashes within 2 miles of each other
Brent Allen
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
Dr. Von Pouncey
Former Westside teacher sues over alleged pressure to pass students
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety
Man accused of biting officer after allegedly planning to meet minor
Aiken High School
Was a gun pulled during Aiken High brawl? Here’s what police say

Latest News

weather
Emily's 6pm Sunday Forecast
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT effective Monday afternoon and evening...
8/6/2023 Morning Weather Update
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT effective Monday afternoon and evening...
First Alert Issued for Monday | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
weather
Emily's 6pm Saturday Forecast