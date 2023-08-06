Submit Photos/Videos
Congressman Clyburn to host name dedication ceremony in Orangeburg

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn will host a dedication and plaque presentation ceremony for the renaming of the Orangeburg Post Office Monday morning.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
At 10:00 a.m., the post office will be named the J.I. Washington Post Office in honor of Julius Irving "J.I." Washington, an Orangeburg native and a lifelong public servant.

At 10:00 a.m., the post office will be named the J.I. Washington Post Office in honor of Julius Irving “J.I.” Washington, an Orangeburg native and a lifelong public servant.

Although Irving never held public office, he played a significant role in local and state politics. He was deeply committed to voting rights.

Irving knocked down barriers, serving as the first African American on the Orangeburg County Voter Registration Board.

Joining Clyburn Monday, will be Orangeburg’s mayor Michael Butler, retired state senator John Matthews, and U.S. Postal representative Kenneth Cobos.

Clyburn serves as the House assistant Democratic leader, and has represented the Sixth U.S. Congressional District for South Carolina since 1993.

