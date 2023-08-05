Submit Photos/Videos
Wig thieves arrested in Peachtree City after stealing spree

Three wig thieves are in jail tonight after getting caught stealing wigs from beauty stores in Doraville and Fayetteville.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three men accused of stealing wigs from beauty stores in Doraville and Fayetteville have been arrested.

The break-ins happened in the early morning hours on Friday. The Fayetteville burglary was caught on security cameras and motion sensors.

The video, provided to Atlanta News First by The Hair Xchange, shows three men smashing through the glass and rummaging through the business.

Atlanta News First walked through the footage with the store owner, who asked not to be identified.

“When you work hard, and someone breaks into your place, it’s a total violation,” the owner said.

The thieves quickly snatch up as many wigs as they can hold, some of which cost more than $600, before bolting back to their van.

“Yep, about a minute and twenty seconds,” the owner said.

It was smart for the thieves not to linger. The owner had already notified local police because of motion sensors outside the door.

The thieves didn’t make it far.

“We got here, maybe, 10 minutes after, and the police said they caught them in Peachtree City,” the owner said.

According to security and body cam time stamps, the three men were caught less than 20 minutes after leaving The Hair Xchange, pulled over for speeding by Peachtree City Police.

The three men have been identified as Paul Smith, Fredrick Wills, and Christopher Collins from Houston. They face charges of smash-and-grab burglary.

The Hair Xchange expects its merchandise to be returned soon. The return of feeling secure will take much longer.

“It’s small, Black business month,” the owner said. “Can you believe that?”

