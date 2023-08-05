Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man dies in single vehicle crash in Aiken County

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver is dead after a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Aiken County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 1:30 a.m. along Chalk Bed Road near Breezy Hill Road and Olive Heights Road. That’s about three miles from Aiken.

The Aiken County Coroner says 36-year-old Stephen Hicks, who’s from Augusta, Georgia, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when he ran off the side of the road, hit a mailbox and tree which caused the truck to flip.

SCHP says Hicks died at the scene and no one else was in the truck during the time of the crash.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more about this case.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Von Pouncey
Former Westside teacher sues over alleged pressure to pass students
Aiken High School
Was a gun pulled during Aiken High brawl? Here’s what police say
Derek Bolin
Wagener man arrested, accused of attempted murder
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dequane
2 men accused, wanted in aggravated assault case
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Donors, grants to ease Burke County sheriff’s budget crunch

Latest News

Thomson hosts Evans for scrimmage 2 weeks before season
1 man dead after stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 man dead after stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Trump appeals after judge rejects bid to shut down Fulton investigation