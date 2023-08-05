Man dies in single vehicle crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver is dead after a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Aiken County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 1:30 a.m. along Chalk Bed Road near Breezy Hill Road and Olive Heights Road. That’s about three miles from Aiken.

The Aiken County Coroner says 36-year-old Stephen Hicks, who’s from Augusta, Georgia, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when he ran off the side of the road, hit a mailbox and tree which caused the truck to flip.

SCHP says Hicks died at the scene and no one else was in the truck during the time of the crash.

