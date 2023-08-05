Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday will be a dry day for most of the Central Savannah River Area. The exception could be south of the Augusta area in places like Emanual, Jenkins, and Screven County stretching over into Bamberg and Allendale County in South Carolina, where there could be a stray afternoon shower along a stalled frontal boundary. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with a light wind from the east at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly clear and dry conditions will continue Saturday night, then scattered storms return late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night as the aforementioned front drifts northward and an upper level system moves in from the northwest. Expect enough sunshine to warm highs into the middle 90s with the greatest chance of storms after 4 p.m. The chance of storms is 40 percent, and one or two isolated storms may be contain strong to damaging winds.

Monday will be a sunny, hot and humid day early on with a 40 percent chance of storms after 3 p.m. into the evening hours. Highs will be in the middle 90s, but higher humidity will put feels like temperatures near 105 during the afternoon.

Seasonably hot and humid weather with hit or miss thunderstorms continues Tuesday through Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies each day and highs in the lower to middle 90s. The chance of storms is 20 percent Tuesday, 30% percent Wednesday, increasing to around 40 percent Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows will be back down in the low 70s early Sunday. Sunday morning should stay dry but a few storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be steamy in the mid-90s with feel like temperatures around 100. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Seasonal outlook into early next week with highs in the mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible Monday through Friday next week - storm chances will mainly be in the afternoon and early evening.

CSRA Weekend Forecast for Saturday, 8/5/2023

Summer heat and humidity return this weekend through next week. (WRDW)

