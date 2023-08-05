Burke County Sheriff ‘thankful’ for $22K raised by private citizens

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams posted a Facebook video message Saturday afternoon, commending funds raised by private citizens to help with promotions.

Sheriff Williams said that private citizens raised $22,000 for promotions that were put in place on July 2nd of this year.

He says these promotions came after a number of retirements and eliminated positions from the sheriff’s office budget.

In the video, he says this move saves their office more than $200,000 over a 12-month period because the original four positions held amounted to nearly $310,000, and following the retirements and eliminated positions, the promotions cost $89,000.

He goes on to say how thankful he is for this new money, and how it will cover these 20 new promotions from July 2 when they started to September 30 of this year.

This video follows a letter News 12 reported on Friday, where Sheriff Alfonzo Williams asked County Administrator Merv Waldrop to put acceptance of the local donors’ money on the agenda for the next meeting of the Burke County Council.

