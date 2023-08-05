1 man dead after stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a stabbing at the Super 8 motel on Washington Road Friday night, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Richmond Couty deputies responded to the scene around 10:04 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim who had been stabbed at least one time, according to the agency.

The investigation is in its early stages, and the sheriff’s office says no further information is available.

