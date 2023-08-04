Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Wilkes County students return to school, learn who goes back next week

School bus (generic)
School bus (generic)(Unsplash)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To end this busy week of back to school, all students from Wilkes County start Friday.

To find out other important dates for Wilkes County students, head to the website where you can find the 2023-2024 calendar!

On Monday, Richmond County Eschool, magnet, middle and high schools return.

Orangeburg and Barnwell counties in South Carolina will have their first day of school on Monday.

If you’re trying to keep track of when your kids will start, we have an article one our website with all our remaining counties and their first days.

We wish all students the best of luck on your their day back!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Big fight breaks out at Aiken High; scuffles strike Burke County
This was the scene on the morning of Aug. 3, 2023, after a car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in...
Vehicle crashes through Evans Dunkin Donuts; no one hurt
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after vehicle chase ends in crash in Barnwell County
Laquanna Jordan lives across from the church where the murder happened.
Neighbor asked ‘God to breathe life into this baby’ after teen killed
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50-year-olds

Latest News

School bus generic
Bus-ted! Cameras will catch Ga. drivers who don’t stop for students
Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Big fight breaks out at Aiken High; scuffles strike Burke County
North Harlem Elementary students are welcomed back on Aug. 3, 2023.
Columbia County kids welcomed back to class with a smile
Dearing Elementary kids go back to school on Aug. 3, 2023.
McDuffie County staff welcome students back to school