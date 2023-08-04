Wilkes County students return to school, learn who goes back next week

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To end this busy week of back to school, all students from Wilkes County start Friday.

To find out other important dates for Wilkes County students, head to the website where you can find the 2023-2024 calendar!

On Monday, Richmond County Eschool, magnet, middle and high schools return.

Orangeburg and Barnwell counties in South Carolina will have their first day of school on Monday.

If you’re trying to keep track of when your kids will start, we have an article one our website with all our remaining counties and their first days.

We wish all students the best of luck on your their day back!

