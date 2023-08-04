Submit Photos/Videos
Wagener man arrested, accused of attempted murder

Derek Bolin
Derek Bolin(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Waegner man has been arrested and accused of attempted murder in Aiken County, according to the jail bookings.

Derek Bolin, 32, was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault and attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to the jail records.

According to the jail records, Bolin was also arrested on Dec. 14, 2022.

We are looking to learn more about the incident.

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for August 4